Easy on the pocket! This three-story house is one of the cheapest homes on the market in Ireland

For a fraction of the cost of an average deposit, this three-bedroom house up for sale is one of the cheapest out there.

Located on the Main Street of Cappoquin, County Waterford, the property is offered to the market for bids over €25,000.

This three-storey, mid-terraced multi-purpose building, ideally positioned in a central position on the main street of Cappoquin.

The property is in need of total refurbishment but offers excellent potential to the right buyer.

This is an opportunity for a DIY person and/or a builder to complete a fantastic project restoring this house to its former glory.

Listed at €25,000 in the current climate, this property is a potential bargain for buyers who aren't afraid of a bit of hard work.

