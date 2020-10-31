KWWSPCA: Closed for lockdown

The KWWSPCA’s Charity Shop, Noah’s Ark, in Newbridge has now closed due to the new Covid-19 restrictions and will re-open in December when the restrictions, hopefully, will be lifted.

As a result, we are not taking in any donations during the lockdown. Many of you will probably be doing some clearing out during this period, so we hope to be open for donations once the lockdown is lifted. However, Noah’s Ark holds regular online auctions, and if you can go to their Facebook page www.facebook.com /kwwspcashopnoahsark, you can bid for some wonderful items, many of which are very suitable for Christmas presents.

KWWSPCA ANIMAL SHELTER CLOSED TO VISITORS

The KWWSPCA Animal Shelter near Athgarvan stays closed to visitors, although the work there continues and we are still taking in and rehoming dogs. Anyone wishing to adopt a dog must first complete an ‘Expression of Interest Form’ for that particular dog and then, if we think the home is a suitable match for the dog, an appointment can be made to visit the dog at the Shelter.

We follow strict Covid-19 guidelines at the Shelter and can issue the visitor with documentation to allow travel beyond the 5 km distance in the interests of animal welfare. The form can be obtained by going to the KWWSPCA website www.kwwspca.ie/adoption process.

THANK YOU TO NEWBRIDGE VETERINARY CLINIC AND ITS CLIENTS

The KWWSPCA recently received a very welcome donation of €1,335 from the clients of Newbridge Veterinary Clinic. The money was collected in a Giant Bottle at the clinic. Many thanks to you all; this is very much appreciated.

DOG OF THE WEEK – CHARLIE

Charlie is a wonderfully handsome greyhound. He is about 4½ years old and is an extremely friendly dog. He loves to be with people and waits eagerly at the gate of his run for anyone to come to give him attention or take him for a walk. He is a dream to walk as he is so gentle.

He is great with other dogs, although we would never recommend a greyhound with a small dog or a cat, just in case they got confused and thought it was a hare or some other kind of prey.

Charlie loves to be taken into our kitchen where he finds the softest and most comfortable place to lie, and then he will relax there with our volunteers, and enjoy whatever treats come his way.

He will make a wonderful pet, as greyhounds are the ultimate couch potato; once they have their walk, they are happy to chill for the day. It would be nice for Charlie to have a decent sized, secure garden so that he can run zoomies to stretch his legs.

Charlie has been neutered, vaccinated, and is microchipped (chip number 972274000337529, origin Ireland). We ask for a minimum donation of €150 when we rehome a dog to partly offset their veterinary and other expenses. A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption and a secure garden is needed.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

