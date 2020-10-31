Kildare Property Watch: Compact farmhouse in Straffan on market for €750k

A charming, compact two-storey farmhouse at Clownings, Straffan, is on the market with Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents for offers in excess of €750,000.

The main house is 2,600 sq ft, with an 861sq ft annexe, situated on 3.73 acres with a number of outbuildings.

The home lies between Straffan and Ardclough, around 5km from the N7.

The accommodation in the main residence includes: entrance hall, drawingroom, diningroom, study, kitchen with oil fired Aga cooker and utility. Upstairs there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The annexe contains a kitchen/living area, two small bedrooms, a bathroom and a mezzanine living area.

Outside there are four loose boxes with tack and feedroom, a three-span hayshed and workshop.

According to the selling agent, Paddy Jordan, the residence is nicely set back from the road looking out on the gardens, which are mainly in lawn with a variety of shrubs, herbaceous borders and many mature trees. There are two entrances off the Straffan/Ardclough Road.

Local attractions

There are many amenities in the area including golf at the K Club, Carton House and Castlewarden; shopping in Naas and Maynooth, hunting with the Kildares and South Counties and coarse fishing on the nearby canal.

There are good primary schools in Ardclough and Straffan and the Hazelhatch railway station is nine minutes drive.

The property is for sale by private treaty.

Jordan Auctioneers are inviting expressions of interest in excess of €750,000.

Contact Jordans on 045 433550 for further information or an appointment to view.