Christy Ring: David Slattery gets Kildare call-up

David Herity and his management team have named their team for Sunday's Christy Ring Cup clash with neighbours Wicklow, at St Conleth's Park, with a 12.30 start (behind closed doors).

Former football star, David Slattery who retired from the big ball game, just a few weeks ago, was called into the squad and has now been named at n0 15 for the game.

Naas' Kevin Titch Whelan has returned to the squad and will join Paul Divilly at midfield; while up front, there are no less than five forwards from the county champions, Slattery making up the sextet. In total Naas have no less than eight players named to start.

Kildare: 1 Paddy McKenna Clane; 2 Cathal Derivan Leixlip, 3 John Doran Leixlip, 4 Simon Leacy Naas; 5 Niall Ó Muineacháin Celbridge, 6 Rian Boran Naas, 7 Jack Travers Leixlip; 8 Kevin Whelan Naas, 9 Paul Divilly Confey; 10 James Burke Naas, 11 Jack Sheridan Naas, 12 Conor Dowling Naas; 13 Brian Byrne cpt. Naas, 14 Cathal Dowling Naas, 15 David Slattery Confey.



17 Sean Christanseen Clane, 18 Cian Shanahan Clane, 19 Drew Costello Ardclough, 20 Muiris Curtin Moorefield, 21 Sean Whelan Ardclough, 22 Kevin Aherne Naas, 23 Shane Ryan Naas, 24 Tadhg Forde Maynooth, 25 Liam Dempsey Éire Óg Corra Choill, 26 Jamie Connolly Celbridge.