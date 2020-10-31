Warning as Athy gardai sieze fireworks, cannabis
Halloween seizure
The fireworks seized in Athy today
Gardai in Athy issued a warning as they discovered a consignment of fireworks and seized a cannabis plant during searches in Athy and Ballytore today, Saturday, October 31
"Remember fireworks are illegal and dangerous," said Kildare Garda Division, in a social media statement.
The emergency services and local gardai are expected to be on high alert this Halloween evening.
