Warning as Athy gardai sieze fireworks, cannabis

Halloween seizure

KildareNow reporter

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Warning as Athy gardai sieze fireworks, cannabis

The fireworks seized in Athy today

Gardai in Athy issued a warning as they discovered a consignment of fireworks and seized a cannabis plant during searches in Athy and Ballytore today, Saturday, October 31

"Remember fireworks are illegal and dangerous," said Kildare Garda Division, in a social media statement.

The emergency services and local gardai are expected to be on high alert this Halloween evening.