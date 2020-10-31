LATEST: Fewer than five cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Kildare today

Fewer than five cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare today. Some 416 cases were confirmed nationwide today, along with five deaths.

Of the cases confirmed nationally today, 186 are men / 230 are women; 64% are under 45 years of age; and the median age is 34 years old. Some 87 cases are in Dublin, 62 in Cork, 41 in Mayo, 37 in Galway and the remaining 189 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Exact figures were not released for counties with fewer than five cases.

In Kildare, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now 271, slightly above the national figure of 268.7. There have been 603 cases of the virus in Kildare in the last fortnight.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “We are making progress in suppressing the current rise of COVID-19. Ireland is currently one of only four countries in the EU with a reduction in its 7-day incidence. Nationally, our reproductive number has reduced to about 1.0.

“We are working collectively to achieve suppression, but it is too early to ease our efforts. The incidence is decreasing in young adults but it continues to rise in those aged over 75. We have more to do but we are on the right track.”