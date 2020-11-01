The Fashion Fix: The Autumn edit from iClothing

Just because you're home doesn't mean the style has to stop. iClothing.com has a new drop this week showing us exactly how we can express our style what working from home and social distancing.

Comfort is still key with easy lines and soft silhouettes. However, all are extremely beautiful and wearable too. Coats have long been considered something of a hero when it comes to outerwear—this year more than most when all our socialising is outdoor.

Raincoats, car coats and classic camel coats are flattering, timeless and versatile. Dresses have serious wardrobe staying power. Shapes are soft this season – bold prints do the talking. Jeans are practical and stylish too.

Stretch fabrics and classic colours make them a hard working part of your wardrobe. Hats have gone from being a fashion girl must-have to an every girl must-have with a lot of our lives outdoors. iClothing.com has some of the strongest styles an day wear as well as serious footwear options from chunky boots to winter trainers.

iClothing.com is Ireland’s largest, Irish owned, online fashion retailer. Based in Dublin, next day delivery is the norm.

Whether you're working from the home or socialising outdoors these outfits prove you can stay put-together no matter where your work and fun space may be.