Interiors with Louise: Catch of the day

From seabeds, to coral reefs and arctic oceans, we have lots of inspiration for you in this week’s column where I focus on some fun fabrics and wallpapers with fish motifs.

Whether you want to wallpaper a feature wall or a full room, there is plenty of choice to allow you to create a calm tranquil design or a fun playful room.

There is nothing fishy about these stunning collections. Here is a glimpse at some of my favourites from our fabric and wallpaper collections.

Koi Carp by Voyage

Available in wallpaper and fabric, the Voyage Koi Carp design sees Ornamental Koi Carp swirl peacefully in this mesmerising statement design.

This calming design adds a sense of tranquillity to your home. The carp wallpaper is available in cobalt, sand and amber colours.

The coordinating Koi Carp fabric design infuses space with a painterly marine effect, soft touch printed linen and an array of freely swimming fish with extraordinary washes of colour in a delicate amber shade, perfect for dramatic yet approachable rooms. The fabric is available in two colourways linen and cobalt.

Whale of a Time by Scion

Splashing through the ocean, the energetic whale on this wallpaper brings waves of fun into any room and can be teamed with the fabric of the same name.

The Whale of a Time fabric is available in two colourways: parchment and ocean.

Splashing through the ocean, the energetic whales on this 100% cotton fabric brings waves of fun into any room and can be used on upholstery, curtains, cushions and blinds. Ideal for children’s bedrooms, playrooms or for a fun family bathroom.

Arctic Antics by Villa Nova

Designed by illustrator Frann Preston-Gannon, Arctic Antics is full of fun. Dive deep into the ocean and see the sea turtles dance in the seaweed.

Shoals of twirling fish and playful seals swim beneath the frozen Arctic as the polar bears float happily on the ice above. Wonderful white polar bears and fun, friendly seals surf along on icebergs whilst beneath their icy toes and flippers shoals of fish play amongst the majestic narwhals. Digitally printed to perfectly capture this fantastic scene, a layering of texture and colour brings to life the depth of the ocean.

Turtle Reef by Villa Nova

Turtles in tropical seas dive and dance in the swirling seaweed, whilst fish and seahorses twist and twirl, their faces full of glee as the game continues all day. This beautiful painterly illustration features layers of colour and pattern that capture the fluidity and translucency of the sea designed again by Frann Preston-Gannon for Villa Nova. These stunning fabrics and wallpapers would be a great addition for any childs bedroom or playroom.

All the fabrics and wallpapers featured here help create that feeling of escapism to distance shores. They stir our imagination and create a whimsical world of seabedS and coral reefs for the young and not so young to enjoy. If you would like to order a sample of any of the wallpaper or fabrics pictured here, then simply drop me an email with your postal address and I can arrange to have one posted to you.

If there is a topic that you would like covered in one of my weekly columns then please drop me an email with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.