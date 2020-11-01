Christy Ring: Lilies defeat Garden boys in tough conditions

Conditions were extremely poor in a cold, miserable and very wet St Conlelth's Park this afternoon where Kildare advance to the semi final of the Christy Ring Cup against near neighbours Wicklow.

Credit to both teams who certainly gave it everything but in the end there was no doubting the best team won.

Kildare led at the break by four points, 1-7 to 0-6, the goal come from Jack Sheridan.

Playing, with the wind in the second half, nevertheless it looked like the home side might just win somewhat comfortable but a goal from Daniel Staunton in the 41 minute, followed by a quick poin tleft just one separating the sides 1-9 to 1-8.

The Lilies added a couple of points but it was the second goal that finished the game as a contest and it was Jack Sheridan again who did well between two defenders to steer the ball over the line.

In the end Kildare had seven to spare, 2-14 to 1-10 and now await the draw, due this evening, to see who them play in the semi final, remembering the two teams that make it to the final are automatically promoted to the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2021.

Scorers: Kildare, Jack Sheridan 2-5 (5 frees), James Burke 0-3, Cathal Dowling 0-2, Brian Byrne 0-2 (2 frees), Conor Dowling 0-1, David Slattery 0-1.

Wicklow, Christy Moorehouse 0-9 (7 frees), Daniel Staunton 1-0, Eoin McCormack 0-1.

KILDARE: Paddy McKenna; Cathal Derivan, John Doran, Simon Leacy; Niall Ó Muineacháin, Rian Boran, Jack Travers; Kevin Whelan, Paul Divilly; James Burke, jack Sheridan, Conor Dowling; Brian Byrne, Cathal Dowling, David Slattery. Subs: Shane Ryan for Jack Travers (36 minutes); Sean Christanseen for Cathal Derivan (45 minutes); Muiris Curtin for Conor Dowling (55 minutes); Cian Shanahan or Paul Divilly (65 minutes).

WICKLOW: Conor McNally; Peter Keane, Billy Cuddihy, Martin O'Brien; Gary Byrne, John Henderson, Eoghan Byrne; Eamonn Kearns, Luke Maloney; Daniel Staunton, Stephen Kelly, Eoin McCormck; Michael Lee, Christy Moorehouse, Michael Boland. Subs: Jack Dole for Peter Keabe (31 minutes); David Maloney for Michael Lee (43 minutes); Warren Kavanagh for Eoghan byrne (49 minutes).

REFEREE: Patrick Murphy, Carlow.