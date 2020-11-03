Kildare ladies hit back to defeat Clare

Kildare Ladies came from a five point deficit to defeat Clare in the opening game of the TG4 Intermediate championship on Sunday.

Trailing by four at the break, The Lilies knuckled down and a mighty goal from Nessa Dooley sent them on their way.

Dooley's total of 1-2 along with five points from Roisin Byrne, and Ellen Dowling's vital opening goal saw Kildare get over the line on a final score line of 2-11 to 1-12.

Others to shine on the day were goalkeeper Mary Hulgraine, Laura Gilbert and Lauren Murtagh.

Kildare are in action again this weekend in the TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship Group 4 Rd 2 game is against Sligo and takes place this Sunday at 1pm in Kinnegad.

Scorers: Kildare: Neasa Dooley 1-2; Roisin Byrne 0-5; Ellen Dowling 1-0; Lara Curran 0-3 (3f); Grace Clifford 0-1.



Clare: Chloe Moloney 1-5; Fidelma Merrinan 0-2; Grainne Nolan 0-1; Cliodhan Blake 0-1; Roisin Considine 0-1; Eimear O’Connor 0-1; Niamh O’Dea 0-1.

KILDARE: Mary Hulgraine; Rachel Cribbin, Lara Gilbert, Shauna Kendrick; Sarah Minnelli, Grainne Keneally; Lauren Murtagh; Siobhan O’Sullivan, Erica Burke; Niamh Sinnott, Lara Curran, Aoife Rattigan; Grace Clifford, Neasa Dooley, Roisin Byrne. Subs: Ellen Dowling for Sinnott, 37; Claire O’Sullivan for Cribbin, 38.

CLARE: Micaela Glynn; Siofra Ni Chonaill, Ellie O’Gorman, Grainne Harvey; Roisin Considine, Orla Devitt, Aine Keane; Laura Egan, Caoimhe Harvey; Eimear O’Connor, Fidelma Merrinan, Ciara Hickey; Chloe Moloney, Grainne Nolan, Cliodhna Blake. Subs: Niamh O’Dea for Nolan, 30; Tara Kelly for Merrinan, 46; Louise Woods for O’Connor, 46; Roisin Looney for Harvey, 52; Amy Sexton for Blake, 58.

Full report and reaction in this week's Leinster Leader, in the shops now.