Deputy principal of St David’s NS, Naas, Ruth Taylor, retires after 32 years of service

On Friday, October 23, the community of St David’s Church of Ireland National School in Naas, gathered together to mark the retirement of Ruth Taylor, deputy principal, after a long and distinguished teaching career which spanned over 32 years.

A native of Co. Monaghan, Ruth graduated from The Church of Ireland College of Education in 1985. Her first teaching post was in St Maelruain’s in Dublin, before her appointment to St David’s in January 1988.

Ruth demonstrated a natural flair for teaching. Her work ethic, her excellent teaching capabilities and her commitment to passing on the highest standards to her pupils were among her finest qualities.

Equally noteworthy were her sensitivity to those who needed help and her ever pleasant and helpful manner. Her expertise in teaching all subjects ensured that the pupils of St David’s were more than well-prepared for the challenge of secondary school.

Her particular interest in arts & crafts and science frequently culminated in the construction of imaginative games, often with dynamic parts, which the pupils found both entertaining and instructive.

Having undertaken many roles in St David’s NS, including acting principal on more than one occasion, and learning support teacher, to name but two, Ruth performed them all with dedication and professionalism.

Honouring her 32 years of tireless service to St David’s NS, and celebrating her legacy of hard work and dedication, all that remains is for us to wish Ruth good times, good health and a fulfilling retirement. We will all greatly miss her.

— Gladys Neill, teacher

Ruth Taylor with her colleagues at St David's NS, Naas. Pictures: Aishling Conway