LATEST: 15 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today; five deaths nationwide

Fifteen new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in County Kildare today, out of a total of 322 nationwide. There have been five additional deaths nationwide.

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population is now 210.8, below the national figure of 228.0. There have been 469 cases of virus in the county over the last fortnight.

Of the cases notified today; 156 are men / 166 are women; 64% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 37 years old. There have been 96 cases in Dublin, 35 in Meath, 23 in Cork, 17 in Louth, 16 in Waterford and the remaining 135 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 296 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU. There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Due to the efforts of people across Ireland, we are seeing improvements with Covid-19. However, we must remember that maintaining this downward trend is now the most crucial thing. The value of our progress depends on continuing the safe behaviour that got us to this position. I urge everyone to keep it up, to ensure these initial trends continue.”