€1 million worth of cannabis seized in Kildare

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau have seized cannabis with an estimated street value of €1,000,000 and arrested 4 men in an operation today, November, 3, 2020.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity, Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), intercepted and searched two vehicles in the Kildare area at 6.30am on Tuesday October 3, 2020. During the course of this search, ten kilogrammes of Cannabis with an estimated street sale value of €200,000 was seized.

A further search was carried out as part of this investigation, at premises in the Kildare area, where a sophisticated Cannabis cultivation operation was located containing over one thousand mature Cannabis Plants, with an estimated street value yield of €800,000.

Four males aged in their 50’s, 30’s, 20’s and teens have been arrested and are currently detained pursuant to the provisions of sections 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Naas and Newbridge Garda Stations