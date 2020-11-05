WARNING: Popular snacks sold in Aldi recalled from shelves in Ireland over pesticides

The Food Safety Authority (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for all batches of Snackrite Savoury Snack Mix due to the presence of the unauthorised pesticide ethylene oxide.

The pack size affected is 250g with all batch codes and best before dates. The product originates in Germany.

Photo: The implicated Snackrite Savoury Snack Mix packaging

"All batches of Snackrite Savoury Snack Mix are being recalled due to the presence of the pesticide ethylene oxide in the sesame seeds used in the product," reads a notice published by the FSAI.

"This pesticide is not authorised for use in foods sold in the EU.

"The implicated product was sold in Aldi stores, point-of-sale recall notices are being displayed."