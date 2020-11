LATEST: 20 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare

There have been 20 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in County Kildare today, according to this evening's figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team, out of a national total of 591. Three additional deaths from the virus have also been recorded.

Kildare's 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now 176.6, below the national figure of 202.1. There have been 393 cases of the virus reported in the county over the last fortnight.

Of the 591 cases reported today, 280 are men / 310 are women; 59% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 38 years old. Some 120 cases are in Dublin, 75 in Donegal, 50 in Cork, 46 in Kerry, 44 in Limerick and the remaining 256 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 302 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “A second surge is taking place across Europe. Ireland and Finland are the only European countries in the EU where reductions in 14 – day incidence have been observed. All other countries are increasing.

“Level 5 efforts over the last two weeks have succeeded in further reducing community transmission and disease incidence in Ireland, however, now is not the time to be complacent. We must keep driving down this disease- we must keep going.

“The 19 to 24 year old age group has achieved a dramatic reduction in incidence, from 450 per 100,000 to 150 per 100,000 in two weeks. They have also halved their contacts in the past five weeks. We all need to recognise the efforts of our young people and I thank them.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said “We estimate the reproduction number at 0.7 - 0.9. This is a testament to our collective effort to stop the spread of the virus and it is very good news. We may be doing better now but it is conditional on whether we keep it up. If we continue to use this time to drive the infection right down, we will be in a good position in four weeks time.”

Dr. Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead, Acute Hospitals, HSE: “While the age demographic of cases vary from the first surge back in March to this one, ICU admissions have affected people from all age groups, with the average length of stay at 17.8 days. People of all ages are potentially vulnerable to the more extreme symptoms of this disease.”