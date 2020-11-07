Kildare Property Watch: Spike the hedgehog has started hibernation

This little hedgehog, who has been named Spike, was found by a volunteer’s dog about 4-5 months ago on a road near Punchestown. He was quite young and looked in need of a good meal, so he was brought home and fed and then released back into garden, and he came back every day for food.

The resident cats share his bowl while he eats and he has become very tame and does not mind the cats, the dog and the hens with whom he shares the garden. He made himself a cosy nest under a shed and as he has not now been see for a few days, we are hopeful that he has started his hibernation and has put on enough weight to survive his winter hibernation.

MICROCHIP REMINDER

Just a timely reminder to anyone who has not microchipped their dog — please do so. Not only is it a legal requirement now but it allows lost and straying dogs to be reunited with their owners so much more quickly. A collar tag with the owner’s details is also a legal requirement. Microchipping is not at all costly and can easily be done by a vet, and collar tags can be bought in most pet shops.

We would also recommend that you get your cats microchipped; this is not a legal requirement but is a simple way to help with finding the owners of cats that have strayed.

DOG OF THE WEEK – POCKETS

Pockets is a four-year-old collie cross who has recently come back into our care. He was rehomed to a suburban area but was not happy there. He was initially surrendered to the Dog Pound as his owner had no time for him and was keeping him chained. He is a friendly dog. He needs lots of exercise to keep him happy; he walks very well on the lead but can be a little strong.

We would like him to go to a home where he will have a secure garden with high surrounds and where he will get a lot of exercise. He will do best in a rural location with a good-sized garden. We think he would be happier in a home where he is the only dog.

We would like him to go to a home where his new owner has experience of collies and would recommend a family with children no younger than 15 years of age. He is spotless in his kennel at night, so he comes house trained. He does not get on with cats and he should not be in an area close to sheep. He is neutered, vaccinated and chipped (chip number 958000010613593, origin Ireland).

If you are interested in adopting Pockets, please submit an expression of interest form which can be found on the KWWSPCA website. We ask for a minimum donation of €150 when we rehome a dog to partly offset our veterinary and other expenses. A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook