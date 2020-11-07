Newbridge June Fest short story winners announced

Acclaimed local writer Orla McAlinden has announced the main prize winners in the June Fest Short Story Competition.

In first place with a prize of €500 is Helen O'Leary with her story, Straightenings.

The runner-up position which has a prize of €250 is filled by Rose Malone with her story Safe House.

In third place with a €150 prize is Adam Cullen with his story, Wade Vs the C.H.U.D.S.

The winning stories will be published in the Leinster Leader's 2020 Christmas annual, which will be available at the end of November. Writers of the best 10 stories will be invited to a writing workshop sponsored by the Riverbank Arts Centre.