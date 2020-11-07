LATEST: Six new cases of Covid-19 in County Kildare today

There have been six new cases of Covid-19 in County Kildare today, out of 335 nationwide. Five additional deaths related to the virus were also notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now 156.4. The national figure is now 185.6. There have been 348 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare in the last fortnight.

Of today's new cases, 155 are men / 177 are women; 64% are under 45 years of age; and the median age is 37 years old. There have been 72 new cases in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 26 in Mayo, 25 in Cork, 23 in Kerry, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 284 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. There have been 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The commitment to the spirit of the public health advice shown by people across Ireland since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic is to be commended. This includes wearing a face mask where social distancing is difficult, in shops and on public transport.”

“However, it is also vital that they are worn correctly and safely. Ensure you are fully covering both your mouth and nose with the face mask. Remember, visors do not offer the same benefits as face masks. I want to particularly highlight that it is very important that those who work in settings such as retail avoid the use of visors and instead use face masks. Face masks offer far better protection, and they should be worn by everyone who can wear them. Wearing one prevents someone who does not know they have COVID-19 from spreading it to another person.

“They are a key element of our defence against this virus, alongside staying at home and avoiding meeting people outside your household.”