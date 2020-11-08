Camogie: Kildare go down to Derry

Kildare suffered their second defeat on the trot in the Liberty Insurance Intermediate Camogie Championship, going under to Derry 1-15 to 0-5, in a game played in Cavan on Saturday afternoon.

Derry were in top from the word go, were never behind and in command for most of the game.

Leading by 0-10 to 0-2 at the break, The Lilies did hit the top opening scores of the second half but that was about as it got for them and while they did enjoy some decent passages of possession, in the end there were no complaints as Derry won by a comfortable13 points.

Derry: Niamh McQuillan; Bronagh McCullogh, Janet McDaid, Megan Kerr; Grainne McNicholl, Aoife Ní Chaiside, Orla McGigan; Shannon Kearney, Áine McAllister0-5; Ceat McEldowney, Karen Kielt 0-10; Eimear McGuigan, Mairead McNicholl 0-1, Mary Hegarty, Dervla O'Kane. Subs: Aoife Shaw for Dervla O'Kane 1-2 (36 minute); Aine McGill for Bronagh McCullogh (50 minutes), Sinead McGill for Eimear McGuigan (55 minutes); Rebecca Bradley for Mairead McNicholl (55 minutes).

Kildare: Emma Cully; Erin McEvoy, Nicole Malcolmson, Hannah Goodfellow; Una Delahunt, Kelly Perkins, Caitriona Temple; Niamh Hegarty, Shauna Mulligan; Siobhan Hurley 0-2 (1 free), Emer Reilly 0-3, Aoife Fitzgerald; Ciara Egan, Áine Harrington, Dearbhla Martin. Subs: Ciara McAndrews for Erin McEvoy (25 minutes); Lea Sutton for Aoife Fitgerald (half time); Ailbha Tyndall for Dearbhla Martin (42 minutes), Niamh McInerney for Ciara Egan (52 minutes); Jenny Cahill for Una Delahunt (53 minutes).

REFEREE: Owen Elliott.