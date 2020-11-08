LATEST: 25 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today

Some 25 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in County Kildare today, out of a national total of 542. There have also been two further deaths reported.

Kildare's 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now 142.5. The national figure is 175.5. There have been a total of 317 new cases of Covid-19 across Kildare over the last fortnight.

Of the cases notified across Ireland today today; 277 are men / 264 are women; 64% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old. Some 181 cases are in Dublin, 59 in Donegal, 50 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 25 in Kildare, and the remaining 191 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 283 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.