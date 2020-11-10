LATEST: 12 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Kildare today

Twelve new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in County Kildare today, out of a total of 270 nationwide. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 16 additional deaths related to the virus. Of the deaths reported today, 14 occurred in November, 1 in October and 1 remains under investigation.

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now 116; the national figure is 151.5. There have been 258 cases of Covid-19 in Kildare over the last fortnight.

Of the cases notified today; 123 are men / 147 are women; 56% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 42 years old. Some 82 cases are in Dublin, 21 in Donegal, 18 in Roscommon, 17 in Limerick, 17 in Tipperary and the remaining 115 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 282 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. 21 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The significant improvement in the profile of the disease is encouraging: the 14-day incidence of 152 cases per 100,000 is down by 51% compared to the previous two weeks.

“To maintain this positive trajectory, we need to remain vigilant to the highly infectious nature of this virus, which can easily spread from person to person through close contact and by social mixing. Our individual everyday choices to stay at home and keep our contacts to a minimum are vital to driving down the spread of Covid-19.”