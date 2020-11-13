Kildare make one change for Meath clash

Kildare have made one change from the side that started last weekend's Leinster quarter final for Sunday's semi against Meath in Croke Park, throw-in 1 pm, behind closed doors.

Matty Byrne (Sarsfields) who was also named to start last week but didn't, is again handed the no. 10 shirt, instead of Fergal Conway.

The rest of the team remains unaltered:

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Shea Ryan, Darragh Malone; David Hyland cpt., Con Kavanagh, Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Aaron Masterson; Matty Byrne, Ben McCormack, Paddy Brophy; Daniel Flynn, Darragh Kirwan, Jimmy Hyland.