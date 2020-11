An intoxicated man was arrested on his way into Naas courthouse.

The man was detained under the Public Order Act as he tried to enter the building - which is subject to social distancing rules and capacity restrictions because of Covid-19.

The man, from Athy and aged 39, was refused entry to the building at 3.30pm on November 5.

He was arrested for being intoxicated.