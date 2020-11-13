LATEST: 17 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Seventeen new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare today, out of a total of 482 nationwide. Seven additional deaths have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, all of which occurred in November.

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population is now 85.4, well below the national figure of 129.2. There have been 190 cases of Covid-19 in Kildare over the last fortnight.

Of the cases reported nationwide today, 238 are men / 244 are women; 61% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old.

There have been 128 cases reported in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 43 in Waterford, 24 in Donegal, 24 in Meath, 36 in Limerick and the remaining 182 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 258 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. Twelve additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The increase in case numbers of Covid-19 today is an important reminder of the unpredictable nature of this highly infectious disease. The hard work undertaken by all of us over the last three weeks is to be commended, but we must not allow our success to date let us drop our guard against the spread of this disease.

“We need to hold firm to the public health advice: keep 2m distance, wash our hands, wear face coverings where appropriate and limit ourselves to essential contacts from our own household. If we can keep up high levels of compliance, we can get to where we need to be on December 1."