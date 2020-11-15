Clane school works to go tender soon

Tenders are expected to be sought from a list of contractors in spring for forthcoming works at a primary school in Clane.

The works will be carried out at Scoil Phádraig Boys National School.

Temporary accommodation will be provided on school grounds for pupils.

The existing single storey school building will be demolished.

Work will then begin to construct a new two-storey 24-classroom national school with gross floor area of 3,796 square metres.

The designs include a 390 square metre general purpose room with ancillary accommodation.

Associated site development works are also included in the plans.

Scoil Phádraig was built in its current location since 1982 and our school has been growing steadily since then.

According to the school’s website, there are over 500 boys and a staff of over 40 including teachers, Special Needs Assistants, office staff and caretaker staff.

Sporting tradition

The school said it has a strong sporting tradition and also promotes music, science and ICT with an emphasis on the overall education of all pupils.