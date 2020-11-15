Kildare Property Watch: Modern, stylish home in Kilcock for €340,000

A spacious, A-rated three-bed family home in Kilcock is on the market with Coonan Property for €340,000.

The house at 74 Mill Gate, Millerstown, Kilcock extends to 120.03 sq m of living accommodation with well-proportioned and decorated rooms.

A large kitchen with integrated dining area leads on to a sizeable sitting room.

This property has been decorated with a sensitive but modern colour palette throughout. The vendor has ensured this this modern interior has been completed to the highest standard with high-end fixtures and fittings, according to the selling agent.

There are many special features, such as bespoke bathrooms and high-quality flooring in the property.

This home is located in the very desirable development of Millerstown. It is close to Kilcock town centre and all local amenities including shops, excellent schools, bus stops and the M4 motorway and train station.

The house is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €340,000.

For more information or an appointment to view, contact Edward Cummins on 01 628 6128 or email edwardc@coonan.com.