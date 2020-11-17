New online sustainable retail store Faerly.ie launched in Kilcullen

A Kilcullen couple has launched a new online retail site selling sustainably produced gifts and everyday products.

Consumers who are keen to reduce chemicals and plastics in their lives will revel in the newly-launched sustainable lifestyle store, www.faerly.ie.

The brand is a collection of everyday items from small Irish makers and eco-conscious brands and is the brainchild of a local couple who aspire to the Scandinavian way of life with their respect for nature.

James Byrne and Eoin Houlihan, who live in Kilcullen, used their downtime during lockdown to realise a long-time ambition to bring Faerly.ie to life.

“We’re passionate about supporting local and Irish makers and we’re inspired by the Scandinavian concepts of hygge — life moments brimming with happiness, comfort, loved ones, favourite things, savouring the present moment and the good life — and Lagom — not too much, nor too little, just right,” said James.

Over the years, he and his husband Eoin have made more and more sustainable changes in their own lives and it has made them happier and healthier.

“We started Faerly to do our part to help reduce unnecessary chemicals and plastics in the world. We believe in helping others to make small, positive changes that are both life-enhancing and kind to the environment,” Eoin added.

Faerly.ie is eager to stock more sustainable, locally-sourced items from Irish producers and makers.

The site has over 500 sustainable essentials from bamboo toothbrushes and funky-coloured metal razors to solid shampoos and conditioners, collapsible, reusable coffee mugs, concentrated cleaning products, handmade candles and compostable sponge cleaning cloths.

It’s already stockists of Lilly’s Eco Clean, Dublin-based producers of cleaning products which are clinically tested to support a healthy and balanced lifestyle, are biodegradable and made with consciously sourced and renewable plant-based ingredients and essential oils. Among its ethical lines are Swedish social enterprise’s Iris Hantverk’s wood and natural fibre brushes which are made today much like they were in the late 19th Century.

Faerly are also stockists of Grace & Green, producers of plastic-free, ethical and eco-friendly tampons, liners and menstrual pads that biodegrade at the same rate as an orange peel. Their range is made from100% organic cotton, recycled paper and plant-based materials.