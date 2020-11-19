New Starbucks drive-thru to open in Naas

Coffee chain Starbucks is set to open a new drive-thru at Naas Retail Park.

Works are currently underway and the 2,500 sq ft facility will be open by the end of next March, according to the company. The coffee shop will also have a drive-thru lane facility for customers who want to order on the go.

Naas Retail Park is currently home to Harvey Norman, B&Q, JYSK, Carpet Right, Choice, Currys PC World, Halfords and Right Price Tiles.

This will be Starbucks' 105th store in Ireland and their third store in County Kildare.

Jenna Culligan, from Sigma Retail Partners, the asset manager for Naas Retail Park, said: “From the outset we have always seen the requirement for a coffee offering at the retail park. We are delighted to have a strong brand such as Starbucks join our tenants in the park. This coffee pod will offer a customer collection drive-thru lane which will future proof the pod. There is a lot of excitement and hype in the retail park around Starbucks opening and we too are very excited for their opening next year.”