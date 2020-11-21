Kildare Property Watch: Spacious six-bed home in Naas on market for €750,000

The Laurels, a spacious six bedroomed house with equestrian facilities located within easy reach of Naas Main Street at Broadfield, is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly for €750,000.

Offering the best of town and country living, it is set on a site of 1.3 acres approximately and features a fenced paddock, yard and stables.

The extensive gardens to the front, side and rear have been designed as low maintenance, with mature trees, lawn and hedging.

Spacious

The Laurels offers generously proportioned accommodation which has been extended and updated over the years to an extremely high standard.

With its substantial reception rooms and many bedrooms, this is a versatile home. perfect for modern family living.

The well proportioned accommodation briefly comprises an entrance hallway, drawing room, dining room, family room, kitchen/living room, study, utility, guest wc, tww bedrooms and bathroom and garage downstairs.

Upstairs there are four more bedrooms (one en-suite with dressing room), an office, family bathroom and shower room.

This wonderful property comes with an asking price of €750,000 and appointments to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 or email info@sfor.ie.