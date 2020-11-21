LATEST: Nine new cases of Covid-19 in County Kildare today

Nine new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in County Kildare today, out of a total of 344 nationwide. There have been four additional deaths from the virus.

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population is now 86.7; the national rate is 113.3. There have been 193 cases of Covid-19 in the county over the last fortnight.

Of the cases notified today;

156 are men / 185 are women; 69% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old. Some 127 cases are in Dublin, 46 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 22 in Donegal, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 269 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.