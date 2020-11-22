Property Watch: Riverfront property with commercial potential in Portarlington

Matt Dunne Auctioneer is selling Slatterys former fuel depot on Spa Street in Portarlington. The sale is expected to fetch in excess of €165,000.

A substantial five-bed, two-storey residence of c1,500sq ft, the property is in reasonable condition throughout. The heating system is via a large solid fuel stove and there are two spacious reception rooms. According to the selling agent, ‘the house is tired and it just needs a modern facelift!’

The rear yard, comprising of circa one quarter acre, has a separate entrance off Spa Street and is ideal for any commercial venture, ie, a mechanic’s yard or any sales depot.

The property also has extensive frontage onto the River Barrow, so it has huge potential as a boathouse specialising in canoeing/kayaking and any other water sports. The property may also suit an investor as its rental potential is circa €1,100 per month.

The property is freehold and “well worth a look”, says Matt Dunne.

Contact Matt Dunne Auctioneers, Portarlington, at 057 8623349.