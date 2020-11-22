Property Watch: Riverfront property with commercial potential in Portarlington
On The Market
The property for sale in Portarlington
Matt Dunne Auctioneer is selling Slatterys former fuel depot on Spa Street in Portarlington. The sale is expected to fetch in excess of €165,000.
A substantial five-bed, two-storey residence of c1,500sq ft, the property is in reasonable condition throughout. The heating system is via a large solid fuel stove and there are two spacious reception rooms. According to the selling agent, ‘the house is tired and it just needs a modern facelift!’
The rear yard, comprising of circa one quarter acre, has a separate entrance off Spa Street and is ideal for any commercial venture, ie, a mechanic’s yard or any sales depot.
The property also has extensive frontage onto the River Barrow, so it has huge potential as a boathouse specialising in canoeing/kayaking and any other water sports. The property may also suit an investor as its rental potential is circa €1,100 per month.
The property is freehold and “well worth a look”, says Matt Dunne.
Contact Matt Dunne Auctioneers, Portarlington, at 057 8623349.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on