LATEST: 18 new cases of Covid-19 identified in Kildare today

Some 18 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in County Kildare today, out of a national total of 318. One further death has been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 1,000 of population now stands at 83.6. The national figure is 109.1. There have been 186 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in the county in the last fortnight.

Of the cases notified today, 155 are men / 161 are women; 73% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 28 years old.

Some 126 cases are in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 28 in Limerick, 21 in Donegal, 18 in Kildare and the remaining 80 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 282 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.