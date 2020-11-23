Fresh appeal for missing Naas man Trevor Deely on tonight's Crimecall to mark 20 years since disappearance

A new appeal for information about missing Naas man Trevor Deely will be made on tonight's Crimecall programme (RTÉ One, 9.35pm).

December 7 this year will mark the 20th anniversary of the 22-year-old bank employee's disappearance in Dublin on his way home from his Christmas party.

After the work party with colleagues at the Hilton Hotel near Portobello on the night in question, Trevor visited a nightclub on Leeson Street. Trevor subsequently called into his office on Baggot Street to pick up an umbrella, as there was heavy rain. At the bank, he spoke briefly to an unidentified man at the gate.

He left a voicemail message for a friend in Naas, saying he was on the way home. The last sighting of the young man was at 4.14am, walking down Haddington Road. Gardaí believe a man caught on CCTV walking the same direction was the same one Trevor had spoken to at the bank. They are seeking to identify the man.

Trevor's sister Michele will make an appeal for information on tonight's Crimecall programme.

Trevor Deely's father Michael and sister Michele, speaking at a 2017 appeal for information about the young Naas man's disappearance

If anyone has any information on what may have happened to Trevor, please contact any Garda Station, or to call the confidential line 1800 666 111. They can also contact Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60, Freetext 50123 or email crimecall@garda.ie.