LATEST: 226 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today

Some 226 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed across Ireland today, with fewer than five of those occurring in Kildare. Six further deaths have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. (The HPSC has not broken down exact figures for counties with fewer than five daily cases).

Of the cases notified nationally today, 115 are men / 109 are women; 56% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 42 years old.

Some 64 cases are in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 23 in Tipperary, 13 in Limerick, 12 in Louth, 12 in Wicklow, and the remaining 61 in 16 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 292 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population is now 80, below the national figure of 107.8. There have been 178 cases of Covid-19 in the county over the last fortnight.