Hard work recognised in 2020 Kildare Community Awards — with a difference

Kildare County Council’s Community and Cultural Section's annual community awards night couldn’t take place this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Said a spokesperson: “We usually gather to celebrate great community work and the local legends who make it happen, rising early and working in all kinds of weather to make our estates, towns and villages better. It's the highlight of our working year.

“The public gatherings stopped but the hard work didn't.

“Volunteers continued to volunteer. It was even more critical in the era of local lockdowns, when all we had was our close circle and our immediate environment.”

Instead of the annual awards evening some 32 prizes were awarded virtually across 10 categories last week.

“It's our pleasure to give something back to the real givers - the volunteers who held Kildare together in 2020.

“Thanks to all the entrants, judges and administrators involved in our virtual awards and sincere congratulations to our worthy winners.”

The winners are as follows:

Housing Estate Categories

Cat. 1: (1-20)

Winner:Millview, Milltown.

Cat. 2: (21-40)

Winner:Wheatfield, Ardclough, Straffan..

Runner-up:Millview, Ballytore.

Cat. 3; (41-60)

Winner:Sarto Park, Naas.

Runner-up:Ottomy Crescent /Grove, Clane.

Cat. 4: (61-85)

Winner:Dunmurray Rise, Kildare.

Runner-up:St. Patrick’s Park, Kill.

Cat. 5: (86+)

Winner:William Pearse Tce., Castledermot.

Runner-up:Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge.

Community Development

Winner:Bishopsland Awareness Committee.

Runner-up:Ardrew Meadows Residents’ Committee.

3rd.Ashgrove Residents’ Association.

Hero Awards

Hero Award:Jim Barry, Dunmurray Rise.

Runner-up Hero:Sabrina Hughes, St. Dominic’s Park.

Special Awards

Most Improved Estate:St. Dominic’s Park, Newbridge.

Innovation Award:Mooretown Dr, Rathcoffey.

Best Newcomer Estate:Clonmullion, Athy.

Best Use of Recycled Garden Equipment: Goretti Tce., Prosperous

Youth Endeavour

Grace Finneran

Molly Hogan

Best Kept Garden

Winner:Daniel O’Shaugghnessy, Wheatfield, Ardclough.

Commended:

Dan and Dymphna Brady, Old St. Patrick’s Pk., Celbridge.

Kevin and Rose Connolly, St. Brigid’s Tce., Sallins.

Maura Brown, Chorrchoill, Prosperous.

Marcella Mackey, Millview, Milltown.

Pauline Usher, Ottomy Cresc., Clane.

Mary Higgins, Sarto Pk., Naas,

Georgina Kemmy, Dunmurray Rise, Kildare.

Bernie O’Brien, William Pearse Tce., Castledermot.

Barry Humphries, St. Patrick’s Pk., Kill.

Pat and Carmel Pender, Mooretown Dr., Rathcoffey.