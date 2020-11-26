LATEST: Six new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Six new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kildare today, out of a total of 335 nationwide. Three additional deaths have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population is now 76.9, below the national figure of 103.9. There have been 171 cases of the virus over the last fortnight in Kildare.

Of the cases reported today, 162 are men / 171 are women; 64% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old. There have been 119 cases in Dublin, 29 in Kilkenny, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 19 in Tipperary, 19 in Cork, with the remaining 106 spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 246 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.