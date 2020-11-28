Kildare Property Watch: Two-bed ground floor apartment at Ryston Gate in Newbridge

Ryston Gate is an upmarket compact gated development of 14 apartments in a very central location in Newbridge town centre.

The development comprises a two storey block with 14 units approached via electric gates to a tarmacadam forecourt with designated carparking and separate individual storage units.

The apartment for sale at No 14 contains c 800 sq ft of space, with well presented accommodation with entrance hall, sittingroom, kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom/ensuite.

Features include gas fired central heating, gas fire, woodgrain PVC double glazed windows, individual storage units, designated carparking and intercom system. This is an end apartment adjacent to a green area.

Ryston Gate is situated in an excellent central location in walking distance of all the amenities in Newbridge.

Find out more

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers, on 045 433550, who is guiding €220,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.