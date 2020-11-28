Kildare Property Watch: Three-bedroom bungalow in Maynooth for sale

A three-bedroom detached bungalow located in the sought-after Rockfield development in Maynooth is on the market with Coonan Property.

Number 161 extends to around 1,080 sq ft and is comprised of living room, kitchen/dining, main wc, master bedroom, which is ensuite, and two guest bedrooms.

The property has a substantial garden to the rear which has development potential for the existing build, should the new owners wish to do so.

The property is located in a small secluded cul-de-sac which offers enormous privacy.

Rockfield is centrally located and within walking distance of Maynooth Town Centre and all its amenities including schools, shopping etc. The town has excellent connectivity to Dublin with access to the M4 motorway and Maynooth train station.

The property is on the market with a guide price of €395,000.

For more information and appointments to view, contact Edward Cummins on 01 6286128 or email: edwardc@coonan.com.