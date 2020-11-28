Penneys in Newbridge to open late throughout December

Penneys in Newbridge will open until 9pm in the evening from Wednesday, December 2, in line with extended trading hours announced today for all of the chain's Irish stores ahead of the festive season.

All Penneys stores will reopen from December 1 and two - in Blanchardstown and Dundrum Town Centre - will have 24 hour trading for the first couple of days to spread out customer numbers.

According to the company, Penneys stores located in city centres and in major shopping centres will trade until 10pm on weekdays, and stores on main streets in towns across Ireland and in town shopping centres will trade until 9pm on weekdays. Penneys stores in Dundrum Town Centre and Blanchardstown Centre will open at 7am on Tuesday, December 1, and trade right through to closing time on Wednesday, December 2.

Covid-19 safety measures will be in place at all stores, including social distancing protocols, limits on the number of customers allowed in store, hand sanitisation stations on entry, Perspex screens or cubicles at tills, the use of face masks in-store and increased in-store cleaning.

Full store opening times as follows:

Town Centre (main streets) stores will trade until 9.00pm

Stores: Dun Laoghaire, Wexford, Sligo, Drogheda, Newbridge, Clonmel, Ballina, Killarney

Town Shopping Centre stores will trade until 9.00pm:

Stores: Navan, Mullingar, Portlaoise, Ennis, Letterkenny, Galway Shopping Centre, Kilkenny, Santry, Artane, Tralee, Castlebar, Longford, Athlone, Dundalk, Carlow

Until 9.30pm: Limerick-Dooradoyle

Major Shopping Centres will trade until 10pm

Stores: Galway-Eyre Square, Swords, Cork-Wilton, Dundrum, Blanchardstown, Liffey Valley, Nutgrove

City-Centre Stores, the majority will trade until 10.00pm

Stores: Dublin - Mary Street, Limerick-O’Connell Street, Waterford, Cork–Patrick Street, Dublin -O’Connell Street

24-hour trading: Penneys will open in Dundrum Town Centre and Blanchardstown Centre from 7.00am on Wednesday, 2nd December and trade right through until closing time on Thursday, 3rd December.