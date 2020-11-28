LATEST: Six new cases of Covid-19 in County Kildare today

Six further cases of Covid-19 have been reported in County Kildare today, out of a total of 243 nationwide. In addition, there have been seven further deaths from the virus notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of the population now stands at 62.9. The national rate is 93.7. There have been 140 cases of the virus in the county over the last fortnight.

Of the cases notified nationally today, some 137 are men / 104 are women; 71% are under 45 years of age; and the median age is 32 years old.

Some 91 cases are in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 16 in Waterford, 15 in Limerick, and the remaining 77 cases are spread across another 18 counties.

As of 2pm today, 254 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. Some 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.