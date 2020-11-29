Kildare Property Watch: Historic Prosperous residence on market for €520,000

The historic Prosperous parochial house, known as The Villa, which sits on over two acres of land, is for sale with a price tag of €520,000.

The Villa is an elegant and impressive Georgian residence dating from c 1780.

It is approached along a tree lined avenue just off the centre of Prosperous village and enjoys lovely mature grounds extending to approximately 0.93 hectares / 2.3 acres, part of which is currently 'zoned residential'.

This is a fine and imposing late eighteen century residence with wonderful original features ensuring it is a most important residence, historically, according to selling agent Sherry Fitzgerald Reilly in Clane.

According to Prosperous Heritage Society, the property was once home to the father of Anna Maria Mapletoft, wife of the founder of Prosperous, Sir Robert Brooke, and is one of the oldest buildings in the village.

Outside are generous grounds with a number of outbuildings, an enclosed paddock with fruit trees and glasshouse, another paddock which may have some potential, (conditional on normal planning requirements).

The accommodation in the residence is generous throughout with some lovely bright, airy rooms. The decor is neutral and blends effortlessly with a home of this nature.

The property is positioned in the centre of Prosperous village, just a stroll from all essential amenities and services.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, which has a panic button and under stairs storage; lounge; study; TV room; kitchen/diner; sun room; utility; WC.

The master bedroom has a dressing area off and an ensuite. The second bedroom has a panic button and connects to the shower room. There are two other bedrooms. The 2,500 sq ft property has oil filed central heating, PVC double glazed windows; an alarm and is BER exempt. It has south facing grounds including an enclosed orchard with glass house and patio, a tarmac yard, a garage and outbuildings.

Viewing by appointment with Sean Reilly of Sherry Fitzgerald Reilly, Clane, on 045 868412 or info@sfreilly.ie.