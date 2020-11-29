LATEST: 13 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Kildare today

Some 13 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare, according to this evening's figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, out of 299 new cases nationwide. There have been two further deaths from the virus.

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population now stands at 63.4, below the national figure of 92.3. There have been 141 new cases of the virus in Kildare over the last fortnight.

Of the cases notified today, 158 are men / 141 are women; 67% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34 years old.

Some 94 cases are in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 27 in Wicklow, 14 in Louth, 13 in Limerick and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 257 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. Seven additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.