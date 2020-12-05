Motoring: Audi Naas reveals its 2021 lineup

Audi Naas has announced updated details of its 2021 Milestones Sales Event taking place from Wednesday, December 2. The full 2021 model line-up has been unveiled with exclusive APR available on select models. Audi Naas will reopen from December 2 and is continuing to conduct appointment based test drives with full health and safety compliant measures to provide customer peace of mind and to ensure the utmost convenience.

An integral element of the new 2021 model range is the incredible choice now available to customers, covering all of life’s milestones, with an engine for every individual from combustion to hybrids and fully electric with competitive finance options available on the all new Audi A3, the Audi Q3 and the Audi A6.

Enhancing the range of customer choice, Audi Naas will welcome a selection of eagerly anticipated new models into the showroom in 2021 including the Audi Q2 and the Audi Q5 with exclusive test drives available to book.

Audi A3 Range

The new Audi A3 Sportback and Audi A3 Saloon are now available to test drive in both petrol and diesel variants with an APR of 3.9%. In January 2021, the new Audi A3 Sportback TFSI e will arrive in Audi Naas. This plug-in hybrid electric model combines an electric motor with a 1.4 TFSI petrol engine. With an all-electric range of 65Km (WLTP), the A3 Sportback TFSI e is ideal for both city and motorway driving. The new Audi A3 Sportback TFSI e will be available from €42,200 excluding grants and dealer charges. The heavily anticipated S3 Sportback and S3 Saloon have also just been revealed. Powered by a 2.0 TFSI petrol engine, the S3 can sprint to 100km/h in just 4.8 seconds. quattro four-wheel drive is also standard providing excellent handling. The new Audi S3 will arrive into the dealership in spring 2021.

Audi Q3

Offering a more spacious interior, the Audi Q3 provides enough SUV road presence to inspire confidence and also a compact design to handle city driving. Add to that advanced connectivity, a host of cutting-edge assistance systems and a new muscular silhouette, and the Q3 makes getting it right look effortless. The award-winning SUV also earned the top score of five stars in the Euro NCAP safety test and is currently available at 3.9% APR.

Audi A6

The pace setter in the executive class, the Audi A6 saloon is the top-seller for private and lease customers. From the widened single frame grill, to the side air intakes with sporty chrome trims, to the narrow LED headlights – the progressive nature A6 Saloon’s front gives a great impression from any angle. The A6 offers a level of pace and polish that befits each executive model range, with a degree of efficiency demanded by business users and is available with a very competitive APR of 2.9%* making the iconic model attainable for all.

Commenting on the launch, Jackie Stafford, general manager, Audi Naas said “We are really looking forward to welcoming customers into the dealership for the rescheduled Audi Milestones sales event. The 2021 range offers drivers a truly unique and enhanced experience and highlights the wide range of choice available. When it comes to the Audi Milestones 2021 range, we are offering customers great value with very affordable APR rates across select models.

“We are now taking bookings for appointment based test drives and we guarantee full compliance with health and safety measures. Our dealership staff are here to help and we would advise all drivers to contact us at Audi Naas to arrange a safe and enjoyable test drive today!”

For more information please contact the Audi Naas showroom on 045 906 666.