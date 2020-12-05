Interiors: Styling your fireplace for Christmas

Following on from my last few columns on Christmas decorating, this week I thought I would share some simple decorating tips for styling your fireplace to add some extra Christmas cheer to your home.

There are lots of lovely accessories you can use to enhance your fireplace and give it an instant update.

Garland

A garland is a super way to add festive style to your fireplace. There are plenty to choose from in terms of colour and style to ensure they coordinate with your existing décor. Here I have suggested some of the beautiful garlands from Meadows and Byrne like their Red Berry Hawthorn Garland and their Blue Berry Garland. In addition, you always have the option to make your own garland using greenery, pinecones, ribbon, baubles etc to create a garland that is unique to you. For extra oomph you can add some fairy lights to your garland.

Wreath

As mentioned previously, Christmas wreaths are no longer just for your hall door. These can look fabulous either sitting on your fireplace, hanging above your fireplace, or even centred in a mirror that you may have already hanging over your fireplace. Choose your wreath wisely to ensure it works well with your garland.

Scented Candles

Candles and candlesticks are a great addition to a fireplace at any time of year, but especially Christmas. Consider using candles of variable heights to add interest, depth and ambience to your fireplace. In addition to the height of your candles you should also be mindful of their scents. In today's market there are lots of scented candles to choose from with beautiful festive scents. Max Benjamin have a fabulous Christmas range of candles and diffusers which are available from stockists nationwide. Locally you can find these in Meadows and Byrne and at www.bobandkates.ie. Presently, I am loving the Cloves and Cinnamon and Cinnamon and Cedar scented candles.

Christmas Stockings

Nothing says Christmas like having the family Christmas stockings hanging up by the fireplace. There are lots of Christmas stockings to choose from and some companies also offer a personalised service so you can have the family names embroidered on the stocking. For beautiful, personalised Christmas stockings see an extensive range at www.babymoments.ie. Weighted stocking holders are a great way to secure stockings in place, such as the moose stocking holder from Meadows and Byrne.

Christmas Hearth

Now the fireplace is decorated, you should also consider the hearth. I am loving the scented fireside basket from www.bobandkates.ie. It is a beautiful rustic basket packed full of fragrant cinnamon scented pinecones and would make a lovely festive addition to any home.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.