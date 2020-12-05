LATEST: 13 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Thirteen new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, out of a total of 456 new cases nationwide. In addition, 13 further cases have been confirmed to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Of the cases notified today: 219 are men / 235 are women; 59% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 39 years old.

Some 197 cases are in Dublin, 37 in Donegal, 33 in Limerick, 21 in Louth, 20 in Kilkenny and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 231 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 5 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.