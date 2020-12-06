Watch out! Danger lies in wait for cats and dogs during Christmas

Many animals are drawn to it as if by magic: the Christmas tree. The colourful ornaments and glittering tinsel are especially tempting to cats.

As a result, many Christmas celebrations have ended at the animal hospital because the cat tried to climb the tree and it fell over as a result, or the dog jiggled an ornament off the tree and he cut himself on the shards.

If your pet eats tinsel, it can lead to obstructed bowels, while drinking Christmas tree water can also affect your pet’s health.

Last but not least, the electrical cords for the lights can be a great source of danger. If you still wish to have a decorated Christmas tree despite having a pet, you must set up a “no trespassing zone”.

As soon as your dog or cat approaches the Christmas tree, clap your hands and shout “No!”. You can hinder your dog further by placing protective grating in front of the tree.

Unfortunately this kind of indoor fence won’t work with cats.

In theory, you shouldn’t let any of your pets inside the Christmas room without supervision.

Remember, the Christmas tree isn’t the only source of danger. Keep decorations, ribbons and wrapping paper away from your pets as well. They could hurt themselves playing with these things or even consume indigestible or poisonous components.

During the festive period, you should also relocate small animals and birds to a safe room for any time spent outside the cage or aviary.

You may need to forgo this time altogether for one or two days.

Flaming hazards

Burning candles are also dangerous for households with pets. Aside from the fact that your pet could burn himself or knock over a candle, thus causing a fire, many animals are afraid of fire. Even a gentle flame could incite additional stress.

Please avoid poinsettias as well. This plant is one of the most dangerous house plants and can lead to life-threatening poisoning if eaten by a pet.

Wishing you and yours a very Merry Christmas from Maxi Zoo.