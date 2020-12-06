LATEST: 13 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare; 301 nationally

There are 13 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare, out of 301 nationally, according to this evening's figures from NPHET.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 2,099 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 74,246 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today: 133 are men / 168 are women; 64% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old. Some 119 cases are in Dublin, 32 in Donegal, 16 in Cork,13 in Kildare,13 in Kilkenny and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 231 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. Eight additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.