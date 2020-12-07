Extra Covid funding to Kildare groups

County Kildare has been granted €57,490 as part of an additional €1.7 million being provided by the Government to support community and voluntary groups to deal with COVID-19.

The funding, under the COVID-19 Emergency Fund, is in recognition of the important role played by community and voluntary organisations across the country as we head towards the Christmas period, said Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

The Minister said funding “will enable groups to embrace the Government’s ‘Keep Well’ campaign “which focuses on the themes of staying connected, switching off and being creative, and minding your mood.”

The Department said it brings the total funding provided under the COVID-19 Emergency Fund to €4.2 million in 2020. The funding will be used to assist local community and voluntary groups to adapt to COVID-19, eg allow for changes to premises to provide for social distancing, funding for on-line activities or provision of critical social supports.

The money is being granted to local authority areas, and Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs) will now administer the funding to groups in each area.

Groups should check with their LCDC or their Local Authority for further details.

The Department said the funding has been allocated by providing a baseline amount to each area and allocating the remainder based on the relative population and disadvantage level in each area. This methodology uses census figures and the Pobal Hasse deprivation index.

