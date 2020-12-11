Looking for a project? This three-bedroom country cottage is going under the hammer for €30,000

Described as a traditional country cottage set on a 'picturesque' one-acre site in the West of Ireland, this fixer-upper is going under the digital hammer later this month with a seriously low guide price.

The property sits on a large mature site convenient to Castlerea and Roscommon Town, and includes a three-bay hayshed and traditional outbuilding to the rear.

The property requires extensive repair and refurbishment throughout, but in the right hands it could make an ideal home, holiday retreat or an excellent investment.

Internally the residence comprises of three bedrooms, a bathroom and kitchen.

For sale by online auction on Thursday, December 17, the property is listed with an AMV of €30,000.

