Kildare minor football team named
Electric Ireland Leinster MFC quarter final
Kildare have named their team for Saturday's Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship Quarter-Final against Louth on Saturday December, 12 with a 12.30pm throw-in, at St Conleth's Park.
The team reads:
1 Cormac Barker Kilcullen;
2 Ryan Burke Newtown Gaels
3 Elliot Byrne Naas
4 Fionn Tully Raheens;
5 Harry o Neill Clane
6 James Mc Grath Athy
7 Fionn O Giollain Maynooth;
8 Conn Kehoe Suncroft
9 Conor Lonergan Fr. Prendergast Gaels;
10 Charlie Litton Oliver Plunkett’s
11 Daragh Swords Newtown Gaels;
12 Ben Fitzsimons Eadestown
13 Adam Fanning Clane
14 Daragh Sloane Balyna.
